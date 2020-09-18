- Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1 Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Online and on TV
- Updated: September 18, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James offered some bitter thoughts on the prison sentence of actress Lori Laughlin that highlighted the unfairness of the current justice system.
Laughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison for her part in a college admissions scandal, though she’s been given the option of what prison she would serve that time.
Of her what!!??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying! 🤦🏾♂️. Don’t make no damn sense to me. We just want the same treatment if committed of same crime that’s all. Is that asking for to much??? Let me guess, it is huh. Yeah I know!! We’ll just keep pushing forward and not expecting the handouts! STRONG, BLACK & POWERFUL! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑
The widespread scandal involved Laughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who was also convicted of paying $500,000 in order to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.
In recent years, James has been very prominent on the subjects pertaining to injustices toward African-Americans, including the racial strife that’s taken place this year.
James’ frustration with Laughlin being able to select where she serves her prison sentence is clearly evident, given that he knows that the decision is something that’s rarely, if ever, afforded to other less prominent prisoners.
Such special favors, coupled with the injustices that African-Americans have endured for decades within the legal system, are key facets of James’ anger on the subject.
For now, James will focus on helping the Lakers win the Western Conference title as they open their series against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. The Lakers will be seeking to win their first conference title in a decade, while James will be seeking to reach the NBA Finals for the 10th time in his legendary career.
However, it seems clear that James will continue to remain cognizant of flaws within the justice system and offer similar thoughts in the future.