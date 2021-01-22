Although the Los Angeles Lakers scored a big 113-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, it wasn’t a perfect game by any means.

L.A. got rebounded, it got outscored in transition and gave up too many points in the paint. In addition, superstar big man Anthony Davis had a lackluster game.

After the contest, Davis didn’t mince words about his performance.

Anthony Davis says he puts a lot of pressure on himself and "I think I suck right now." But he thinks his aggressiveness in the paint was crucial to collapsing the defense, and he had three key assists in a row late in the fourth. He hopes staying aggressive will help his funk. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) January 22, 2021

The University of Kentucky product had only 18 points on 8-of-18 shooting on Thursday while missing three of his five free-throw attempts.

However, the rest of his overall game was strong, as he registered nine rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots.

Coming into the game against the Bucks, Davis was averaging a disappointing 21.3 points in 32.3 minutes per contest.

The Bucks game was only the first of a seven-game road trip that will include games against the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, so it will be important for Davis to return to his usual form offensively.