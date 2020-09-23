   Lakers superstar Anthony Davis addresses grabbing just 2 total rebounds in Game 3 - Lakers Daily
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals to the Denver Nuggets 114-106, and a big reason why was the rebounding discrepancy.

L.A. got rebounded by Denver 44-25, and Anthony Davis was a major culprit, as he grabbed only two boards.

Afterward, he reacted to his weak performance on the backboards.

Davis did have a solid offensive game with 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting, but the rest of his game left a lot to be desired.

Coming into Tuesday’s contest, he had been averaging 10.7 rebounds in 12 playoff games to lead his team.

Davis also had no blocked shots, making it an unusual outing for the Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

His counterpart Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to put Denver on the board in this series.