Snoop Dogg rips Taurean Prince: ‘You can’t be looking like Snoop Dogg n—a and not making it n—a’

Famous rapper and actor Snoop Dogg went in on Los Angeles Lakers wing Taurean Prince and his play this season.

The rapper was asked what he would tell Lakers owner Jeanie Buss about what needs to change with the team, and he didn’t hold back.

“We’re gonna have to move some furniture,” the famous rapper said. “We’re gonna have to move some furniture real fast, some big pieces of furniture, if you know what I mean. “We need to move some furniture around and put some dogs on the court because any time a young team comes to town, we freeze up.”

He then went on to criticize Prince, who he said looks like him, and his shooting this season.

“That n—- that look like me?” Snoop Dogg said of Prince. “He be hitting sometimes, and he be missing sometimes. You know that n—- I be talking about, 12, yeah, that n—-. You can’t be looking like Snoop Dogg n—- and not making it n—-.”

Prince, who signed a one-year deal with the Lakers this past offseason, has started all 42 games that he’s appeared in for Los Angeles this season.

While Snoop Dogg doesn’t seem to think Prince has been playing well, the veteran forward is shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range this season – which is behind only LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell among Lakers rotation players.

Overall, Prince is averaging 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He’s also shooting 42.5 percent from the field.

Prince’s role with the Lakers is pretty simple. The team needs him to defend some of the better players on the opposing team while knocking down the open looks that come to him. Despite shooting better than his career average from 3 (37.3 percent from deep for his career), the veteran forward doesn’t appear to be doing enough to earn the famous rapper’s approval.

There’s still plenty of time this season for Prince to get hot from beyond the arc, but it’s hard to place a lot of blame on him for the Lakers being a game under .500 so far this season at 22-23.

Los Angeles has dealt with a lot of injuries, and the team went through a rough patch after winning the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

Hopefully, Prince can play at an even higher level the rest of the season and earn Snoop Dogg’s approval in the process.