Lakers rumors: NBA insider offers potential return date for LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have been without superstar LeBron James for a good chunk of time, but it sounds like that could be changing soon.

There is reportedly “optimism” that the 17-time All-Star could return to game action on Friday for the Lakers’ matchup with the Boston Celtics.

There's growing optimism that LeBron James could make his return to the Lakers vs. Boston on Friday (ESPN, 7:30 PM), sources tell ESPN. James has been out two weeks with an abdominal strain. Lakers start five-game road trip in Milwaukee on Wednesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 16, 2021

L.A. could use a morale boost, and James’ return could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The 36-year-old has been limited to just six games this season due to injuries. When he’s been on the floor, he has looked like his vintage self. He’s averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

The Lakers are coming off of a blowout defeat to the Chicago Bulls, and L.A. is looking to turn things around for good this season. Time will tell if James can return on Friday and get things moving in the right direction for this squad.