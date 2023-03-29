Lakers release updates on LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell ahead of crucial matchup vs. Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis as probable and LeBron James as questionable for the team’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

James made his return to the team’s lineup on Sunday against the Bulls after being out for several games. He went down with a foot injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 26.

Davis and James have both missed time this season with injuries, but they both appear to be ready to go for the stretch run. Until the Lakers lock up a spot in at least the play-in tournament, it’s likely that they’ll push for James and Davis to play as much as possible.

Russell, who was acquired at the deadline, dealt with an ankle injury that caused him to miss six games before missing the Lakers’ last two contests with a hip injury.

It’s a good sign that Davis and Russell are both probable, as it means both should suit up in an extremely important game. The Lakers need every win they can get to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Chicago beat the Lakers by 10 points in Los Angeles on Sunday, riding a hot-shooting game to a victory. The Bulls shot 54.0 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from beyond the arc in the win.

James, who came off the bench for Los Angeles in his return, finished the game with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Lakers are likely going to be cautious with James’ status the rest of the regular season, but the team does have two days in between games, giving James time to rest his foot.

The Lakers are the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference entering Tuesday night’s action, but they still could make a leap in the standings. The team is just 1.5 games back of the No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chicago is in the play-in tournament mix in the Eastern Conference, sitting in the No. 10 spot behind the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks, who both are in action on Tuesday night.

The Bulls split their two games in Los Angeles, losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

The Lakers and Bulls are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. PST on Wednesday night in Chicago.