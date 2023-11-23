Lakers News

Lakers release MRI results on Cam Reddish ahead of game vs. Mavs

Zach Stevens
Zach Stevens
2 Min Read
Cam Reddish Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish was forced to leave their Tuesday game against the Utah Jazz early because of a groin ailment, and as a result, he was ruled out for Wednesday’s contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

Naturally, there was some concern about his prognosis, but his MRI reportedly came back “clean” and he will be day-to-day from here on out.

Reddish was the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he was thought to have great potential when he entered the league. He struggled in his first four pro seasons, but the Lakers saw enough hope in him to sign him as a free agent this past summer.

Head coach Darvin Ham made a bold move by permanently putting the forward into the starting lineup before a Nov. 10 In-Season Tournament contest at the Phoenix Suns, and it seemed to do a world of good. Reddish has shown great defensive effort, as he’s averaging 1.7 steals a game, and at times, he has also provided L.A. with some reliable 3-point shooting.

Outside shooting may be the team’s biggest weakness right now. Although it is showing signs of improvement in that category, it comes into Wednesday ranked just 25th in 3-point accuracy.

The addition of Reddish into the starting lineup has also given the Lakers more length on the perimeter, which has helped them improve defensively compared to the opening days of the season.

They are already without forward Jarred Vanderbilt and guard Gabe Vincent, both of whom have been out for a while and are arguably their two best perimeter defenders. The Mavs, their opponents on Wednesday, are second in points per game and are one of the NBA’s most lethal 3-point shooting teams right now.

Without Reddish, L.A. will have its hands full trying to corral Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Dallas’ two great stars. Dallas has gotten out to a 9-5 record after missing the play-in tournament last season.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Zach Stevens
Zach has always had a profound love and respect for the Lakers that has inspired him to write about the franchise. He has a great deal of admiration for LeBron James, and his overall knowledge about the NBA has made him a solid addition to the Lakers Daily staff.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

Shaquille O'Neal Lakers
Shaquille O’Neal disapproves of being ranked 9th on list of sexiest bald men
Lakers News
Cam Reddish Lakers
Report: Cam Reddish to miss Lakers-Mavericks game
Lakers News
LeBron James imaginary blunt
Stephen A. Smith reacts in hilarious Stephen A. Smith fashion to LeBron James passing invisible blunt to Christian Wood
Lakers News
Rui Hachimura Lakers
Rui Hachimura roasts Dillon Brooks after Lakers-Rockets game
Lakers News
Lost your password?