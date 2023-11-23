Lakers release MRI results on Cam Reddish ahead of game vs. Mavs

Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish was forced to leave their Tuesday game against the Utah Jazz early because of a groin ailment, and as a result, he was ruled out for Wednesday’s contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

Naturally, there was some concern about his prognosis, but his MRI reportedly came back “clean” and he will be day-to-day from here on out.

Darvin Ham says that Cam Reddish aggravated a previous groin injury but that an MRI examination today came back “clean” and that Reddish’s injury is “not as severe” as the team initially worried. He’ll be day to day moving forward. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 23, 2023

Reddish was the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he was thought to have great potential when he entered the league. He struggled in his first four pro seasons, but the Lakers saw enough hope in him to sign him as a free agent this past summer.

Head coach Darvin Ham made a bold move by permanently putting the forward into the starting lineup before a Nov. 10 In-Season Tournament contest at the Phoenix Suns, and it seemed to do a world of good. Reddish has shown great defensive effort, as he’s averaging 1.7 steals a game, and at times, he has also provided L.A. with some reliable 3-point shooting.

Outside shooting may be the team’s biggest weakness right now. Although it is showing signs of improvement in that category, it comes into Wednesday ranked just 25th in 3-point accuracy.

The addition of Reddish into the starting lineup has also given the Lakers more length on the perimeter, which has helped them improve defensively compared to the opening days of the season.

They are already without forward Jarred Vanderbilt and guard Gabe Vincent, both of whom have been out for a while and are arguably their two best perimeter defenders. The Mavs, their opponents on Wednesday, are second in points per game and are one of the NBA’s most lethal 3-point shooting teams right now.

Without Reddish, L.A. will have its hands full trying to corral Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Dallas’ two great stars. Dallas has gotten out to a 9-5 record after missing the play-in tournament last season.