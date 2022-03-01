Lakers release lengthy injury report for crucial game vs. Mavs

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report ahead of Tuesday’s Western Conference clash with the Dallas Mavericks.

Los Angeles will be without Avery Bradley (knee), Anthony Davis (foot) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) against the Mavericks. Superstar LeBron James is listed as questionable with left knee soreness while Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) is listed as probable.

Lakers' status report for tonight's game against the Mavs: pic.twitter.com/sDzP3oQDtQ — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 1, 2022

James’ status is a little worrisome for Lakers fans, as the team needs to pick up a win at home on Tuesday after getting blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

With Davis already out, the Lakers will lean heavily on James if he can play against Dallas. This season, James is averaging 29.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks have been one of the hotter teams in the NBA, as they’ve won seven of their last 10 games and came back from down 21 points in Sunday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers, who are currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, will have their hands full with Luka Doncic on Tuesday night. Bradley likely would have matched up on Doncic at some point, but it will be up to the rest of the roster to step up in his absence.

The Lakers sit at 27-33 this season with just 22 regular season games left to play. Los Angeles will need to make a run to avoid playing in the league’s play-in tournament to make the postseason.

The Lakers and Mavericks are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Tuesday night.