Lakers release injury report for Tuesday’s must-win game vs. Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for a must-win game versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, and it looks like the team’s roster shouldn’t have to contend with any major changes to the lineup.

The team issued an injury report on Monday, with Anthony Davis listed as probable and LeBron James and Mo Bamba listed as out.

Of course, the Lakers would love to have both James and Bamba back in the lineup, but their absences are not at all surprising. Both players are dealing with injuries that could force them to miss the remainder of the regular season.

However, there is confidence that both players could be back for the Lakers if the team ultimately advances into the postseason. James’ ability to eventually return will be crucial if the Lakers want to seriously contend for a title this season.

As for Davis, his availability for the Lakers on Tuesday is crucial. With James out of the lineup, Davis is undoubtedly the Lakers’ most talented player.

However, he has not looked great in his last two outings. In the Lakers’ comeback win over the Toronto Raptors on March 10, Davis recorded just eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 33 minutes of playing time.

In the team’s loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday night, Davis finished with 17 points, 16 boards, four assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes.

His performance on Sunday was an improvement, but he still wasn’t pleased with how he played. In fact, he took sole blame for his team’s loss after the game.

AD on why the Lakers lost tonight: "My play. I played terrible. … The guys did their job. I didn't do my job tonight." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 13, 2023

When it comes to Tuesday’s game, there is one clear reason why the contest is such an important one for the Lakers. At the moment, the Lakers are in a four-way tie in the Western Conference standings with the Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.

A win on Tuesday would give the Lakers a chance to solidify their position in the play-in tournament. It would also put them within closer striking range of an outright playoff spot.

Right now, the Lakers are just two games back from the No. 6 seed.

Following Tuesday’s game, the Lakers have a winnable contest against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and then will face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

After Friday, the Lakers will have just 11 more games before the end of the regular season.