Lakers release injury report for Friday’s contest vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to finally get their season on the right track.

Health has been a huge concern for the squad throughout the early stages of their 2021-22 campaign, but it sounds like two of the team’s most important players will likely be able to play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as probable.

AD has been upgraded to probable for Lakers-Clippers pic.twitter.com/jfhKU5QkGe — michael corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 3, 2021

Davis has missed just one game so far this season, and it sounds like that’s probably going to remain the case through Friday. The 28-year-old would surely love to put together a monster performance against the Lakers’ in-town rivals.

Over 22 games this season, Davis is averaging 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He has averaged a double-double on multiple occasions throughout his career, and it seems like he has a chance to do so again this season.

One area where Davis could improve this season is his 3-point shooting. The superstar is knocking down just 19.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He recently said he plans to “continue to shoot the ball” from deep.

As for James, the 17-time All-Star is looking to get on the floor and stay there. He has appeared in just 11 games this season due to a variety of issues, but the hope is that he will be available for the majority of L.A.’s remaining games.

James is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game so far in the 2021-22 campaign. He’s shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from 3-point range.