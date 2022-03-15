Lakers release injury report for crucial contest vs. Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the surging Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday evening, and the team has released its injury report for the matchup.

Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn will, of course, be out as they continue to nurse fairly serious injuries. LeBron James is questionable for the game with left knee soreness.

The Lakers have been struggling mightily on the court recently. Since their return from the All-Star break, the Lakers have won just two games.

James has missed just one game during that abysmal stretch. There is no doubt that the Lakers’ chances of winning any game reduce mightily when the four-time MVP is out.

The 37-year-old is currently involved in a heated battle for the league’s scoring title this season. However, that has not led to much success for the Lakers this season.

Right now, the Lakers own a 29-39 record on the season and hold the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

Things are very different for the Timberwolves. Though they currently hold the No. 7 seed in the West, they are 10 games ahead of the Lakers in the standings and own a 40-30 record on the season.

Recently, they’ve been one of the hottest teams in the league. After a middling start to the season, they’ve managed to get hot. In their last 21 games, the Wolves have won all but five contests.

With under a month left in the 2021-22 regular season, the Lakers are holding onto their spot in the play-in tournament for dear life.

A win versus the Wolves would certainly ease a lot of nerves.