Lakers release injury report for critical Tuesday night matchup vs. Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Tuesday night’s matchup with the Utah Jazz, and it looks like D’Angelo Russell will be good to go after missing the end of Sunday’s night’s win against the Houston Rockets.

Russell is listed as probable for Tuesday night’s game along with star big man Anthony Davis. LeBron James is listed as questionable.

Lakers’ injury report tomorrow in Utah:

— AD and DLo are probable.

— LeBron is questionable. pic.twitter.com/GKxI5fepqn — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 3, 2023

Russell left Sunday’s win with foot soreness, but Lakers head coach Darvin Ham downplayed the severity of the injury following the game. He said that Russell was held out for precautionary reasons.

With the Lakers easily handling the Rockets, it makes sense that Russell didn’t play the entire game on Sunday night. The one-time All-Star has been terrific for the Lakers since the team acquired him in a three-team deal at the trade deadline.

In 14 games with the Lakers, Russell is averaging 17.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point range.

Tuesday’s game is a crucial one for the Lakers, who are just half a game out of the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is currently the No. 7 seed sitting behind the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

The team has a back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a huge matchup against the Clippers taking place on Wednesday, April 5.

If the Lakers can win that game, it would give them a much better chance of avoiding the league’s play-in tournament this season.

James, who missed about a month with a foot injury, is the only player who seems to be up in the air for this game, but he has appeared in four straight contests since returning on March 26.

After starting the season strong, the Jazz are nearly out of the mix for a play-in spot in the Western Conference. The team is currently the No. 12 seed and has lost seven of its last 10 games.

Utah is 1.5 games back of the No. 10-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers and Jazz are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. PST on Tuesday night from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.