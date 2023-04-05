Lakers release highly anticipated injury report for Wednesday’s significant matchup vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Wednesday night’s crucial matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers have listed D’Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba as probable for the game while LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both questionable.

Russell and Bamba are both probable to play tonight against the Clippers. LeBron and AD are both questionable, and will likely be game-time decisions after testing things out at the arena. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 5, 2023

The Lakers played and won against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, but the game went into overtime. James and Davis have both dealt with foot injuries this season, so the Lakers may play things safe with them on the second night of a back-to-back.

Russell, who is dealing with a foot injury of his own, left Sunday’s game against Houston with the injury. He also missed the team’s win over Utah on Tuesday night.

Since being traded to the Lakers, Russell is averaging 17.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point range.

He’d likely take on a bigger scoring responsibility if James or Davis is unable to play on Wednesday night.

Bamba has not played since March 5 due to an ankle injury, but it appears he’s ready to return for this game. The big man was acquired in a deadline deal with the Orlando Magic this season.

That gives the Lakers an option down low if Davis ends up sitting out.

This is a huge game for the Lakers, who have the same record as the Clippers entering this game. The Clippers have the edge in the season series, but the Lakers would jump them in the standings with a win tonight.

A win on Wednesday would also allow the Lakers to control their own destiny. If the team wins every game the rest of the season, it would avoid the play-in tournament and could finish as high as the No. 5 seed in the West.

While sitting James and Davis may protect them from a potential injury, it also could cost the Lakers a shot at getting a top-six seed. By avoiding the play-in tournament, the Lakers would be giving both James and Davis more time off before the postseason starts.

The Lakers and Clippers are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.