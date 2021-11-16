Lakers release full injury report for Monday’s tough test vs. Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers released their full injury report for Monday’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers will be without Trevor Ariza, LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves and Sekou Doumbouya in Monday’s game.

Ariza and Nunn have yet to make their debuts for the Lakers after coming over from the Miami Heat in free agency.

However, Los Angeles did get some positive news as star Anthony Davis is listed as probable with a right thumb sprain.

Davis put up a major performance for Los Angeles on Sunday, as he dropped 34 points on 14-of-24 shooting from the field, 15 rebounds and six assists in the Lakers’ win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Los Angeles faces a much tougher test on Monday, as the Bulls are 9-4 and have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference through the first few weeks of the season.

Chicago is also on a back-to-back, as it snapped the Los Angeles Clippers’ seven-game winning streak on Sunday night.

Having Davis in the lineup is huge for a Lakers team that struggled last season without James. As the superstar nears his return to the lineup, Davis is expected to continue to carry the load along with Russell Westbrook until he is ready to go.

On the season, Davis is averaging 24.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. The Lakers missed the eight-time All-Star last season when he was out due to injury, but he is showing his worth so far this season.

Los Angeles is 8-6 heading into Monday’s matchup and is currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers and Bulls are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. PST at Staples Center.