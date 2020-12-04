With the 2020-21 NBA season set to tip off in less than three weeks, the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ schedule for the campaign has been released.

Other things happening: here’s the first half of the Lakers’ 2020-21 schedule. pic.twitter.com/oveDaC336u — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 4, 2020

The Lakers’ season gets underway on Dec. 22 with a matchup against their Staples Center rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, and will be followed by a Christmas Day home matchup against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

A rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals will take place on Feb. 20, with a home battle against the Miami Heat taking place before a national television audience.

Due to the compressed scheduling this season, the Lakers will play a number of consecutive matchups against the same team, beginning with two games on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 20 and Jan. 1.

The hope is that the continuing coronavirus pandemic will subside soon enough to avoid the specter of another shutdown that resulted in the NBA finishing its 2019-20 season in October.

That finish ended with the Lakers winning their first NBA title since 2010, with the team looking to match that accomplishment over the course of the upcoming season.