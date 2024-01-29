Lakers provide status updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis ahead of Monday matchup vs. Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for their matchup on Monday night against the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers have listed LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) and Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) as questionable. Both Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) have been ruled out against Houston.

Both James and Davis played in the Lakers’ last game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. However, that game went to double overtime, so there’s a chance there is a little extra wear and tear on the Lakers’ two stars.

This season, James has played at an extremely high level, even though he turned 39 years old in December.

The four-time NBA champion is averaging 25.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from 3-point range. James’ shooting is extremely impressive, as he’s posted his highest 3-point percentage since the 2012-13 season when he was a member of the Miami Heat.

While James is listed as questionable, he’s only missed five of the Lakers’ 47 games this season.

Davis has been even more durable than James this season, playing in 45 contests.

The star big man is averaging 25.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 blocks per game this season. Davis is shooting 55.5 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from 3-point range.

Los Angeles would love to have both players in action against Houston. Monday will be the fourth time that the Rockets and Lakers face off this season.

The Lakers lost the first meeting on Nov. 8, but they have bounced back to win the last two. The team could take the season series with a win on Monday night.

They have won their last two games to pull into the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, and at 24-23, the team is looking to stay above .500 when it takes on Houston.

The Rockets are currently the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference with a 21-24 record and enter Monday’s game with just a 3-7 record in its last 10 games.

Both teams are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. PST in Houston.