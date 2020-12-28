   Report: Lakers provide injury updates for LeBron James and Anthony Davis for game vs. Trail Blazers - Lakers Daily
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will have superstar Anthony Davis for Monday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Davis, who was dealing with a right calf injury, missed the Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

In addition, the Lakers could still have LeBron James against the Blazers. James is dealing with a left ankle injury, but his status reportedly has not been determined yet for tonight’s game.

James played 26 minutes in the Lakers’ blowout win over Minnesota. He finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

With Davis back in the lineup, forward Kyle Kuzma may move back to the bench, especially if James is active.

Kuzma had a big game on Sunday, as he scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field.

The Lakers and Blazers game will be a rematch of last season’s first-round playoff series. Los Angeles took down the Blazers in five games.