Report: Lakers Players to Undergo Coronavirus Testing, Will Self-Quarantine for 14 Days

On Tuesday, it was reported that four players on the Brooklyn Nets had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As a result, every player on the Los Angeles Lakers will now undergo testing and be put under a 14-day quarantine.

Team source confirms to ESPN that in light of the Nets news, the Lakers – who played Brooklyn in their last game before the NBA suspension – will administer coronavirus testing on their players tomorrow and the players will be played in a 14-day quarantine. @BA_Turner was first — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 17, 2020

Just before the suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season was announced last week, the Lakers lost to the Nets, 104-102.

Given what experts know about the incubation period of the coronavirus, it is quite possible that Nets players were already infected with the illness at the time of that matchup.

The NBA has been exceedingly careful about testing its players since the outbreak began. Hopefully, that will help keep the players and everyone that has come in contact with them over the last week or so safe.

It has been a scary time within the United States recently. With safety measures ramping up in a major way all over the world, the hope is that this illness will be stopped in its tracks before it does anymore major damage.

Hopefully, no one on the Lakers tests positive for the illness.

However, if anyone does, there is no doubt that they will handle the situation just like they have handled every hurdle so far this season: as a team.