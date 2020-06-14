Report: Lakers Player Insists That There’s ‘No Divide’ Among Team

On a Friday conference call that included 80-plus NBA players, a number of them said they were leaning towards sitting out the resumption of the season.

Among them were Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley of the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, another member of the team insists that everyone on the squad is on the same page.

“[There’s] no divide,” one Lakers player told ESPN. “Still have some time to figure things out as a league and as a team,” another Lakers player told ESPN.

While the novel coronavirus, and the restrictions that must be imposed as a result, continues to hang over the players, it seems there’s a bigger reason why some don’t want to resume the season.

Howard is one of a cluster of NBA players who want to sit out in order to focus their efforts on activism and racial equality.

On the other hand, there are Lakers players such as LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma who have been vocal about their desire to continue to play.

As of now, the 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume on July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.