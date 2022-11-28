Lakers provide status updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for matchup vs. Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers provided updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for their matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

James is listed as probable for the game with a left adductor strain while Davis is questionable with a left calf contusion. Patrick Beverley will miss this game due to his suspension for pushing Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton.

Here is your injury report for Lakers vs. Pacers. LeBron and AD have the same statuses as prior to last game. pic.twitter.com/dO2vRCh1eF — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 27, 2022

The Lakers are coming off back-to-back wins over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and Saturday. Davis missed Saturday’s game with the calf injury, but James dominated for the Lakers scoring 39 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out three assists.

How good has LeBron James been this season?

It’s a good sign that the Lakers are listing James as probable, especially after he played in both legs of the back-to-back against San Antonio.

James missed five games with the adductor strain, but he is still having a great season for the Lakers. Through the team’s first 18 games, James has played in 12 of them. He is averaging 25.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 28.7 percent from beyond the arc.

How good has Anthony Davis been for the Lakers?

Davis has missed just two games this season, and he’s been on quite a tear for the Lakers as of late. Over his last eight games, Davis is averaging 30.1 points, 14.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 61.0 percent from the field.

After starting the season 2-10, the Lakers have won five of their last six games to improve to 7-11. The team is still the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference, but Los Angeles looks like it can make a run for at least a play-in spot as long as James and Davis are healthy.

The Pacers will be playing the second leg of a back-to-back on Monday after the team lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 114-100 on Sunday.

Led by Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and rookie Bennedict Mathurin, the Pacers are 11-8 on the season and hold the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers and Pacers are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. PST on Monday night. Lakers fans are hoping both James and Davis will be available for the matchup.