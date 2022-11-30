Lakers legend Pau Gasol announces major life update

Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol shared some amazing life news on Wednesday, as he and his wife welcomed their second child into the world.

Our baby boy has arrived!! We are beyond happy to welcome our son to the world. Everything has gone really well and we are officially a family of 4! 💙 pic.twitter.com/t4XawghzjW — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) November 30, 2022

It’s a wonderful moment for the Gasol family, and it’s great to see that everything has gone well with the birth of Gasol’s son. The two-time NBA champion also has a daughter, Elisabet Gianna Gasol, who was born in September of 2020.

The younger Gasol’s middle name pays homage to the late Gianna Bryant, the daughter of the elder Gasol’s Laker teammate Kobe Bryant. Both Kobe and Gianna Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter accident in January of 2020.

The elder Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, is actually the godmother to the elder Gasol’s daughter.

Lakers fans will always have fond memories of the elder Gasol, as he became a key player in two of the team’s NBA titles with Kobe Bryant on the roster. The elder Gasol shared an extremely close bond with the Laker legend, and the two became one of the best duos in the NBA during their time together in Los Angeles.

A six-time All-Star during his NBA career, the elder Gasol averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc. He was also a solid defender, averaging 1.6 blocks per game.

The elder Gasol was also a four-time All-NBA selection. He played for several teams in his NBA career including the Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls and briefly with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gasol last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season with Milwaukee. However, his NBA career came to an end because of a foot injury. Despite that, he’s still one of the best big men of his era and certainly has a case to one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

It’s great to see that the elder Gasol is enjoying his post-basketball career and becoming quite the family man. The Laker legend was married to his wife, Catherine McDonnell, back in July of 2019.

The two now have two beautiful children together, and it’s very possible that they’ll grow up to be Lakers fans.