Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among the top players in the NBA 2K24 player ratings for the 2023-24 season.

James earned a 96 overall rating in this year’s game, putting him among the top 12 players in the game.

While the Lakers star isn’t the highest rated player – that honor went to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic – he still is tied with the likes of Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry in the ratings.

NBA 2K24 ratings revealed so far. Jokic: 98

Embiid: 96

Giannis: 96

LeBron: 96

Durant: 96

Steph: 96

Luka: 95

Jimmy: 95

Tatum: 95

Booker: 94

Kawhi: 94

Lillard: 94 pic.twitter.com/GGURgoHuq6 — Automatic (@automaticnba) August 9, 2023

Since beginning his NBA career as a 77 overall in NBA 2K4, James has seen his overall in the video game skyrocket. He’s been at least a 96 overall in every edition of the game since NBA 2K17. This will be his third straight season where he’s been given a 96 overall rating.

LEBRON’S 2K RATING EACH YEAR 2K4: 77

2K5: 88

2K6: 97

2K7: 98

2K8: 97

2K9: 99

2K10: 96

2K11: 97

2K12: 98

2K13: 98

2K14: 99

2K15: 98

2K16: 94

2K17: 96

2K18: 97

2K19: 98

2K20: 97

2K21: 97

2K22: 96

2K23: 96

2K24: 96 THIS IS HOW LONG THE KING HAS BEEN DOMINATING THE NBA 👑 pic.twitter.com/jRWx6aHMij — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) August 9, 2023

James has certainly earned his rating year in and year out, producing at an extremely high level in the 2022-23 season despite being 38 years old.

The four-time NBA champion averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc in the 2022-23 regular season.

James is under contract with the Lakers through the 2023-24 season and has a player option for the 2024-25 campaign, and he could keep playing beyond that if his body can hold up. Injuries have taken a bit of a toll on James during his time with the Lakers, but when he’s on the floor he’s still clearly one of the game’s best players.

The 19-time All-Star broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record during the 2022-23 season, and then he helped the Lakers make the Western Conference Finals.

The team ended up knocking out the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors before losing to the eventual NBA champion Nuggets in the playoffs, and James led the charge with some strong playoff numbers. He averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

James was rewarded for his play with a strong rating in 2K24, and it’s likely he will keep his rating in the mid-to-high 90s if he continues to play at the same level in the 2023-24 season.

The Lakers are hoping to contend for a title this season since it could be James’ last with the franchise if he decides to opt out of his contract next offseason.