Lakers news: LeBron James named Western Conference Player of the Week

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly has been named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between Dec. 6 and Dec. 12 of the 2021-22 season.

James, 36, showed that he still has plenty left in the tank with his play over the past week. The four-time champion appeared in all four of the Lakers’ games from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12.

Over that stretch, James averaged 28.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.

James made his final case for Western Conference Player of the Week on Sunday against the Orlando Magic. The 17-time All-Star put up a triple-double in the Lakers’ win, as he finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the game. He also added three blocks to his stat line.

The four-time MVP is averaging 26.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.