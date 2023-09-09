LeBron James gets hyped about Deion Sanders leading Colorado to 2-0 start

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was hyped about the University of Colorado Boulder and head coach Deion Sanders moving to 2-0 on the season with their win over the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers.

PRIME TIME!!!!! 2-0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 9, 2023

Colorado came into Saturday’s matchup as the No. 22 team in the country after it beat Texas Christian University last weekend.

Sanders took over as the team’s head coach prior to this season, and he’s already led the Buffaloes to more wins than they had last season. Colorado was just 1-11 last season, but the additions of quarterback Shedeur Sanders (the son of the head coach) and receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter have helped transform the program.

James clearly is enjoying watching the elder Sanders lead this team to success early on in the college football season.

As for the younger Sanders, he was terrific on Saturday against Nebraska. The Colorado quarterback completed 31 of his 42 pass attempts for 393 yards and two passing touchdowns. He scored a rushing touchdown in the win.

Colorado receiver Xavier Weaver also had a big game, reeling in 10 catches for the Buffaloes and turning them into 170 yards and a touchdown.

The elder Sanders’ squad entered halftime with a 13-0 lead and ended up scoring 10 points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth quarter to put away the Cornhuskers. The loss dropped Nebraska to 0-2 on the season.

A former NFL star, the elder Sanders is one of the biggest names in college football right now, and he’s living up to the hype with the team’s start to the 2023 season.

During his NFL career, the elder Sanders was a eight-time Pro Bowler and eventually was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in the 1994 season and won two Super Bowls.

An elite ballhawk, the elder Sanders amassed 53 interceptions and nine touchdowns in his NFL career as a defensive back.

He’s now using his experience and knowledge to lead this Colorado team after having success at Jackson State University. If Colorado keeps on winning, the elder Sanders is going to be one of the hottest coaching candidates for an even bigger gig in college football.