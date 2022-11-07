NBA executive believes LeBron James and Anthony Davis are declining: ‘LeBron doesn’t even look like a main option right now’

For multiple seasons, some Los Angeles Lakers fans have held onto the idea that as long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are around, anything is possible.

But the two superstars have had their fair share of struggles this season, and one executive thinks they don’t even look like primary options right now.

“LeBron doesn’t even look like a main option right now,” one executive said of the Lakers while speaking to Bleacher Report. “Neither does [Anthony Davis].”

Both players are a little banged up at the moment, so that’s something to keep in mind. The Lakers are set to play four games this week, so it’ll be worth monitoring whether or not James and Davis can play in all of them.

James’ struggles have certainly been more pronounced than those of Davis. The 18-time All-Star has looked sluggish on both ends of the floor this season.

The future Hall of Famer is averaging just 24.3 points per game, which is his lowest mark since his rookie campaign. His low scoring average isn’t due to a lack of volume. Instead, it’s due to a lack of efficiency.

That’s definitely a bit concerning for the Lakers, and it’ll be something to keep an eye on as the season continues. James is shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 21.0 percent from beyond the arc, both of which are his lowest marks since his rookie season.

As for Davis, the Lakers need him to be more aggressive. He took just two shots in the second half of L.A.’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

He’s also struggling from beyond the arc once again, as he’s knocking down just 23.1 percent of his shots from deep. To his credit, he’s averaging a double-double overall, as he’s going for 22.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

If James and Davis can turn things up a notch, the Lakers may have a chance to turn their season around. That’s especially true because the team has seemingly found a role for Russell Westbrook that works to near perfection, which was a huge issue last season.

Of course, the Lakers still lack shooting, and that’s an issue that can only really be addressed externally. Time will tell if the organization makes a trade or two to add some shooting to the roster.