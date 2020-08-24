Lakers News: Historic Los Angeles Street to be Renamed to Kobe Bryant Boulevard

The city of Los Angeles is honoring Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant by naming a street after him.

The street is located close to Staples Center, the arena where Bryant dazzled fans for years.

Bryant passed away earlier this year in a helicopter accident.

It is of course tragic that this kind of honor has to happen after Bryant’s passing.

After Bryant retired from the NBA, it quickly became clear that he had so much more to accomplish. His business and creative careers were just getting started when his life was tragically ended much too shortly.

Now, it will be up to the Lakers organization, Bryant’s fans all over the world and the city of Los Angeles to make sure that his memory stays alive forever.

This will surely help as countless Lakers fans will pass through Kobe Bryant Boulevard for many years to come.

Bryant would have turned 42 years old this past Sunday.