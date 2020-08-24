- Lakers News: Historic Los Angeles Street to be Renamed to Kobe Bryant Boulevard
- Lakers Superstar LeBron James Has Angry Reaction to Police Shooting of Jacob Blake
- Shaquille O’Neal Expresses Deep Regret Over Not Saying Everything ‘I Wanted to Say’ to Kobe Bryant
- Lakers Unveil Jerseys They’ll Wear to Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant in Game 4 vs. Trail Blazers
- Charles Barkley Says Kawhi Leonard Will Be Right Behind LeBron James If He Wins 3rd Finals MVP
- What LeBron James Did Immediately After Game 3 Win vs. Trail Blazers Will Blow Your Mind
- LeBron James Offers Hilarious Reaction to Luka Doncic’s Incredible Game-Winner
- LeBron James Has Pointed Message for Haters Who Thought He Couldn’t Play With Anthony Davis
- LeBron James Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant on His Birthday With Multiple Social Media Posts
- Lakers Superstar LeBron James Clowns Carmelo Anthony After Game 3
Lakers News: Historic Los Angeles Street to be Renamed to Kobe Bryant Boulevard
-
- Updated: August 24, 2020
The city of Los Angeles is honoring Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant by naming a street after him.
The street is located close to Staples Center, the arena where Bryant dazzled fans for years.
View this post on Instagram
Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic and MLK. Kobe Bryant’s legacy is bigger than basketball. His Mamba mentality inspired all of us to be the best version of ourselves. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to every Angeleno young and old who drives down it that there is no obstacle too big and that with the Mamba mentality, anything is possible.
Bryant passed away earlier this year in a helicopter accident.
It is of course tragic that this kind of honor has to happen after Bryant’s passing.
After Bryant retired from the NBA, it quickly became clear that he had so much more to accomplish. His business and creative careers were just getting started when his life was tragically ended much too shortly.
Now, it will be up to the Lakers organization, Bryant’s fans all over the world and the city of Los Angeles to make sure that his memory stays alive forever.
This will surely help as countless Lakers fans will pass through Kobe Bryant Boulevard for many years to come.
Bryant would have turned 42 years old this past Sunday.