Austin Reaves says Anthony Davis gloats to everyone that he can throw hands

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves shared that superstar Anthony Davis gloats to everyone that he can throw hands.

Davis has been doing boxing workouts to train, which is a solid way for the star big man to stay in shape.

Reaves was asked to comment on his teammate’s technique.

“He’ll walk around and tell everybody he’s got hands,” Reaves said. “I don’t really know. I don’t box. So, I ain’t got no critique.”

It’s unlikely that anyone would want to test Davis in a boxing ring due to his size and massive reach. The Lakers big man has a huge wingspan that has made him one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA.

It’s possible that Davis is using boxing as a way to strengthen his body ahead of the 2023-24 season. He’s received plenty of criticism in recent seasons for going down with injuries.

Despite the injuries, Davis has been extremely productive when on the floor for the Lakers.

In four seasons with the franchise, Davis is averaging 24.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field.

Last season, Davis helped the Lakers down the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the playoffs to reach the Western Conference Finals. A No. 7 seed, Los Angeles showed a lot of fight after a slow start to the season.

Unfortunately, the team was eventually knocked out by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals in four games.

During the playoff run in the 2022-23 season, Davis averaged 22.6 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. He led the NBA in both playoff rebounding per game and blocks per game.

With Reaves returning to the Lakers in restricted free agency this offseason, the team is hoping that he, Davis and LeBron James can lead the Lakers to a title.

Los Angeles won the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season – Davis’ first with the franchise.

The star big man recently signed a contract extension with the team which will keep him and Reaves together for several seasons.

Maybe as they play together longer, Reaves will get a better feel for Davis’ boxing prowess in off-the-court workouts.