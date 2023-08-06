Report: Anthony Davis’ 3-year max extension comes with stipulation, per source

The final year in Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis’ contract extension with the team is a player option, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Davis and the Lakers recently agreed to a three-year, $186 million extension.

The player option gives Davis a little more flexibility with his future, but he’s still under contract for at least the first two seasons of the contract extension.

The Lakers acquired Davis in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the 2019-20 season, and he immediately helped the team win an NBA title. The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals in the Orlando, Fla. bubble in the 2019-20 campaign.

While Davis has dealt with injuries during his time in Los Angeles, he’s also been extremely productive when on the floor for the Lakers.

In four seasons with the Lakers, Davis is averaging 24.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field.

He’s been a great running mate with LeBron James, and one NBA executive believes that Davis’ extension with the franchise paves the way for James to remain with the Lakers for the rest of his career.

Last season, Davis was an integral part in the team’s success, as the Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals. After a slow start to the season, Los Angeles battled back to earn the No. 7 seed in the West.

From there, Davis helped the Lakers down the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the playoffs before the team was knocked out by the Denver Nuggets.

During the playoff run in the 2022-23 season, Davis averaged 22.6 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. He led the NBA in both playoff rebounding per game and blocks per game.

With the Lakers bringing back key players like D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura this offseason, they should be poised to make another deep playoff run as long as Davis and James stay healthy.

Davis, 30, should be a key part of the Lakers’ future, and that’s a great sign for the team’s chances of winning another NBA title.