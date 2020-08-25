Lakers News: Anthony Davis Leaves Game 4 vs. Blazers With Worrisome Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers are dominating the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of their best-of-seven playoff series, but L.A. got a dose of bad news during the second half.

Superstar big man Anthony Davis exited the contest with 9:21 remaining in the third quarter and will not return due to back spasms.

Anthony Davis has back spasms and will not return according to the Lakers. He has an electric stim machine around his lower back as he stands, rather than sits, by the Lakers bench. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 25, 2020

In Game 1, the former University of Kentucky product had a very poor outing, as he shot just 8-of-24 from the field and missed all five of his 3-pointers.

But he bounced back strong by putting up 31 points and 11 rebounds in Game 2, then posting 29 points, 11 boards and eight assists in Game 3.

Before exiting Game 4, Davis had 18 points, five rebounds, five dimes and two blocked shots as he helped L.A. forge an 80-51 halftime lead.

If he’s forced to miss Game 5, it could single-handedly help Portland get back into the series.