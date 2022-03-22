Lakers newcomer says team internally believes it can still do something ‘special’ and make run in playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers guard D.J. Augustin revealed that the team internally believes that it can do something special this season.

The 2021-22 season has been a rough one for the Lakers, as they have underperformed expectations and are currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

Despite that, Augustin and the Lakers feel that they have the tools to make a run this postseason, even if it has to start in the league’s play-in tournament.

“Internally we feel like we’re a great team and we can do something special,” Augustin said. “Make a run. Get into the playoffs. And make a run in the playoffs.”

One key for the Lakers will be the health of stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as both players have missed significant time this season with injuries.

Davis, who is currently out of the lineup with a foot injury, has appeared in just 37 games for the Lakers during the 2021-22 season. The eight-time All-Star has produced when he’s been on the floor, as he’s averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field this season.

However, the Lakers are just 14-21 when Davis is out of the lineup this season.

James and Davis have shown they can take this team to the promised land, as they won the NBA title in the 2019-20 season, but they’ll need to get some improved play from the supporting cast as well.

Russell Westbrook is the most important part in that, but players like Augustin also will need to step up for the Lakes to upset some of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles is currently 31-41 with 10 regular season games left in the 2021-22 campaign. If the Lakers truly believe they can make a run, they’re going to need to show that they can turn things around sooner rather than later.