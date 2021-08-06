Lakers newcomer Russell Westbrook’s hyped 2-word introductory message to Dwight Howard

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook apparently had a two-word welcome message for Dwight Howard when the two first saw each other as Lakers teammates.

“I saw Russ. First thing he said was ‘Why Not?’” Dwight Howard looks happy to be back in LA 🤣 (via @LeagueAlerts) pic.twitter.com/I3MKGa9CMK — Hoopsview (@hoopsview) August 6, 2021

Howard seems more than happy to be back with L.A. He and Westbrook figure to be key pieces for Los Angeles in the 2021-22 season. Both players are looking to achieve the ultimate goal of winning an NBA title.

For Howard, it would be the second of his NBA career. For Westbrook, it would be his first.

In the 2020-21 season, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game with the Washington Wizards. It was the fourth time in his career that he averaged a triple-double.

Howard, on the other hand, posted averages of 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game with the Philadelphia 76ers this past year. His size will add a lot of value for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season.

Depending on how Los Angeles’ rotations look, Howard and Westbrook might not see a ton of time on the floor together, but it seems like they are going to enjoy being teammates regardless.