Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris was not happy with the NBA’s scheduling decision after the Lakers lost to the Atlanta Hawks 99-94 on Saturday afternoon.

Not only did the Lakers lose the game, but they also lost superstar LeBron James to an ankle injury.

Morris claimed that the league gave the Lakers a “trap game” by making them play Saturday afternoon.

“They set us with a trap game, whatever you want to call it. I don’t care how the NBA feel about it,” Morris said. “It was a trap game playing 20-year-olds at 12 o’clock in the afternoon. They trapped us. We just couldn’t really find it. Me, personally, I find all my shots were short. I end up making some late in the game, but throughout the game just really can’t get over the hump.”

While every team has been given matinee matchups on certain days this year, Morris feels that the Lakers might not have gotten a fair shake on Saturday.

Regardless, the team underperformed on Saturday to fall to 28-14 on the season.

Now, Los Angeles is the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and will have to make due without James or Anthony Davis for the time being.

The Lakers and Morris will look to prove that they can weather the storm when they take on the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. PST tonight.