   Markieff Morris doesn't understand how he could be taken out of Lakers rotation after contributing in playoffs last season
Markieff Morris doesn’t understand how he could be taken out of Lakers rotation after contributing in playoffs last season

Markieff Morris Lakers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris is showing frustration with his lack of playing time this season.

Morris, 31, came back to the Lakers this offseason after being a part of their title run in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble last season.

However, after the Lakers added several pieces this past offseason, including Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol, Morris’ minutes have gone down.

Morris has appeared in 21 games for the Lakers this season and has played 15.5 minutes per game.

He had not played in four consecutive games before the Lakers’ back-to-back games against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Morris played over 20 minutes in both games, but star Anthony Davis was out of the lineup with an injury.

While it is clear Morris wants to win, with the Lakers completely healthy, it is hard to see a direct path to minutes for him.

LeBron James, Davis, Harrell, Gasol and Kyle Kuzma get the bulk of the frontcourt minutes when Los Angeles is healthy.

Morris will likely have to accept a diminished role the rest of the season as the Lakers compete for a title.

This season, Morris is averaging 4.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.