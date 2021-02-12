Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris is showing frustration with his lack of playing time this season.

Morris, 31, came back to the Lakers this offseason after being a part of their title run in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble last season.

However, after the Lakers added several pieces this past offseason, including Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol, Morris’ minutes have gone down.

It should be noted that Markieff said he's willing to do whatever it takes to help the Lakers win, but yeah — he's definitely had a tough time with this. — Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) February 11, 2021

Morris has appeared in 21 games for the Lakers this season and has played 15.5 minutes per game.

He had not played in four consecutive games before the Lakers’ back-to-back games against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Morris played over 20 minutes in both games, but star Anthony Davis was out of the lineup with an injury.

While it is clear Morris wants to win, with the Lakers completely healthy, it is hard to see a direct path to minutes for him.

LeBron James, Davis, Harrell, Gasol and Kyle Kuzma get the bulk of the frontcourt minutes when Los Angeles is healthy.

Morris will likely have to accept a diminished role the rest of the season as the Lakers compete for a title.

This season, Morris is averaging 4.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.