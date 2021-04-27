Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris delivered a jab at a detractor on Twitter who criticized his 3-point shooting efforts during a recent slump.

Lol we won bro! Can’t stop won’t stop! It’s all good getting them all out the way now!😂😂 https://t.co/uzFWE6Kyze — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) April 27, 2021

While Morris’ numbers from beyond the arc have indeed been abysmal during the past five contests for the Lakers, he still has a 34.2 percent success rate over the course of his 10 years in the NBA.

From a sheer numbers perspective, Morris has hit 591 3-pointers during his time in the NBA, which means that he appears to simply be in the midst of a frustrating stretch.

Morris’ social media comment came in the wake of an 0-for-4 effort on 3-point attempts during Monday’s victory over the Orlando Magic.

However, as Morris noted, the Lakers won that game, which tends to wipe away the sting from his current individual struggles.

Despite the recent return of Anthony Davis, the Lakers are still awaiting the return of LeBron James, which means that Morris will likely still keep putting up 3-pointers.

That may not please the critics of Morris, but it appears clear that his only focus is on whether or not the Lakers emerge with a victory.