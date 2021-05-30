Markieff Morris sends message of support to Clippers player as he breaks shooting slump

Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris offered support after his brother Marcus snapped a frustrating shooting slump on Friday night.

Shoot em down Kid!! — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) May 29, 2021

Marcus Morris, a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, was 6-for-9 from the field and 3-for-5 on 3-point attempts to help the Clippers defeat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of their playoff series.

That performance by Marcus Morris was in contrast to his first two games in the playoff series. In those contests, he was just 5-of-17 on field-goal attempts and an equally miserable 2-for-11 from beyond the arc.

Despite having entered the series with home-court advantage, the Clippers had dropped the first two games to the Mavericks on their home court and badly needed Friday night’s victory.

As twin brothers, both Markieff and Marcus Morris share an especially close bond that’s included playing together as members of the Phoenix Suns.

However, if the Clippers and Lakers happen to reach the conference finals, the two brothers will be pitted against each other in fighting for a berth in the NBA Finals. If that clash materializes, Markieff Morris may be hoping that his brother’s cold shooting returns.