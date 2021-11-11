Malik Monk on his approach for Lakers this season: ‘I’m trying to kill everybody in front of me’

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Malik Monk offered a comparison between himself and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro by saying that his approach is to try to “kill” everyone.

Monk spoke after he faced off against Herro and the Heat on Wednesday night, a game that was won by the Lakers, 120-117. Scoring 27 points on the night, Monk matched Herro’s scoring output, with Monk’s production his best yet in a Lakers uniform.

Indicating a more aggressive mentality toward the game, Monk had three fouls against the Heat, a season high in that category. Yet, in truth, he’s never really had an issue when it comes to being assessed fouls over the course of his NBA career.

In his first season with the Lakers, Monk has largely come off the bench for his new team, starting in two of the Lakers’ first 12 games.

Prior to Wednesday night’s scoring surge, Monk has delivered modest contributions for the Lakers and is currently averaging 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

The 23-year-old Monk was originally drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Monk scored in double figures for the third consecutive game and will be looked upon as a key supplement to a Lakers offense that’s currently without the services of LeBron James.

Monk and the Lakers continue to try to navigate their way through the early portion of the schedule, with the final three games of a five-game homestand still to come.

The first of those games will be on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, followed by back-to-back clashes on Sunday and Monday.