Lakers list 8 players on injury report ahead of crucial matchup vs. OKC Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers released a loaded injury report ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Anthony Davis (left adductor/hip spasm) is listed as probable for the game, but the team has several players listed as questionable. LeBron James (left calf contusion), Max Christie (left calf contusion), Jaxson Hayes (left elbow soreness) and Cam Reddish (right groin soreness) are all questionable on Thursday.

Christie has been in the starting lineup for the Lakers in his last four games. Reddish, who came off the bench on Wednesday against Detroit, could be an option to start if Christie can’t go. The Lakers are hoping both players will be able to suit up tonight.

The team will remain without Jarred Vanderbilt (heel), Gabe Vincent (left knee) and Rui Hachimura (nasal fracture) in this game.

The Lakers are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday, as the team dominated the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, winning 133-107.

Oklahoma City (11-6) is the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference at this point in the season, but the Lakers (11-8) are just a game back in the No. 7 spot.

The team would love to have as many of the players listed as questionable in action as possible, especially since they all played on Tuesday night.

James, who has missed just one game for Los Angeles this season, had one of his lighter workloads of the 2023-24 campaign from a minutes perspective on Wednesday night. James played just 28:42 in the win over the Pistons, tallying 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

It’s just the sixth time this season that the four-time champion played less than 30 minutes in a game.

The bright side for the Lakers is that Davis appears to be on track to play after being listed as probable. He had a huge performance on Wednesday, scoring 28 points and grabbing 16 rebounds against Detroit.

This is a game that the Lakers would love to win, and it’s a good test for them to see how they stack up against another top team in the Western Conference so far this season.

The Lakers and Thunder are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. PST on Thursday in Oklahoma City.