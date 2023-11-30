Lakers News

Lakers list 8 players on injury report ahead of crucial matchup vs. OKC Thunder

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers released a loaded injury report ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Anthony Davis (left adductor/hip spasm) is listed as probable for the game, but the team has several players listed as questionable. LeBron James (left calf contusion), Max Christie (left calf contusion), Jaxson Hayes (left elbow soreness) and Cam Reddish (right groin soreness) are all questionable on Thursday.

Christie has been in the starting lineup for the Lakers in his last four games. Reddish, who came off the bench on Wednesday against Detroit, could be an option to start if Christie can’t go. The Lakers are hoping both players will be able to suit up tonight.

The team will remain without Jarred Vanderbilt (heel), Gabe Vincent (left knee) and Rui Hachimura (nasal fracture) in this game.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday, as the team dominated the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, winning 133-107.

Oklahoma City (11-6) is the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference at this point in the season, but the Lakers (11-8) are just a game back in the No. 7 spot.

The team would love to have as many of the players listed as questionable in action as possible, especially since they all played on Tuesday night.

James, who has missed just one game for Los Angeles this season, had one of his lighter workloads of the 2023-24 campaign from a minutes perspective on Wednesday night. James played just 28:42 in the win over the Pistons, tallying 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

It’s just the sixth time this season that the four-time champion played less than 30 minutes in a game.

The bright side for the Lakers is that Davis appears to be on track to play after being listed as probable. He had a huge performance on Wednesday, scoring 28 points and grabbing 16 rebounds against Detroit.

This is a game that the Lakers would love to win, and it’s a good test for them to see how they stack up against another top team in the Western Conference so far this season.

The Lakers and Thunder are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. PST on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

Jarred Vanderbilt
Darvin Ham offers exciting injury update on Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt
Lakers News
Paul Reed 76ers
Darvin Ham responds to Paul Reed calling out Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers-76ers matchup
Lakers News
Anthony Davis Lakers
76ers big man makes wild accusation regarding Anthony Davis ahead of matchup vs. Lakers
Lakers News
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal
3-time Lakers champ recalls ‘ungraceful communication’ that allowed team to be successful with Shaq and Kobe
Lakers News
Lost your password?