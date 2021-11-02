Lakers list 7 rotation players on injury report for Tuesday’s game vs. Rockets

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers may be starting to figure things out, as they’ve won four out of their last five games.

But they’re still shorthanded, and the latest injury report lists seven rotation players who could possibly miss Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

Dwight Howard is still questionable with the same neck stiffness that kept him out yesterday. pic.twitter.com/POxNO0CjOC — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 1, 2021

Backup center Dwight Howard missed Sunday’s contest, also against the Rockets, due to the same neck stiffness that he’s currently listed with.

Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker, both of whom are expected to be key parts of the Lakers’ backcourt rotation, have been out since the exhibition season.

Without them, L.A. had its way with the Rockets on Sunday, holding them to just 85 points and winning rather easily.

After losing their first two contests of the season amidst quite a bit of trepidation, the Lakers are now 4-3 and climbing in the Western Conference standings.

Their schedule for the next couple of weeks will be relatively easy, with a lot of home games against bad and mediocre teams.

After their rematch with the Rockets on Tuesday, the Lakers will have another rematch on Thursday, this time against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Last week, L.A. ran up a 26-point lead against the Thunder on the road – only to see it disappear and suffer one of its more embarrassing losses in recent years.