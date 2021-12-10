- Lakers list 5 players on injury report ahead of Thursday’s game vs. Grizzlies
Lakers list 5 players on injury report ahead of Thursday’s game vs. Grizzlies
- Updated: December 9, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have released an injury report for Thursday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
On the Lakers' updated injury report, Rajon Rondo is the latest NBA player to deal with stomach issues. pic.twitter.com/BsYwfNizR2
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 9, 2021
Veteran guard Rajon Rondo was listed as questionable, but he won’t be able to play in the contest.
The Lakers say Rajon Rondo is officially out with, erm, let’s call it stomach discomfort.
— Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 9, 2021
The Lakers are expected to have both LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the starting lineup against the Grizzlies.
In the case of Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn, both players have yet to play for the Lakers this season, which makes their statuses for Thursday’s game no surprise.
Both James and Davis have had their own health issues this season, which has stunted the Lakers’ efforts to compete for the top seed among Western Conference teams so far this season.
The Lakers enter their matchup against the Grizzlies with a 13-12 record, winning their last game on Tuesday over the Boston Celtics.
In that 117-102 victory, James had a team-high 30 points, as well as five assists and four rebounds. Davis contributed 17 points and also brought down 16 rebounds. He also added three assists, two steals and a pair of blocks to his stat sheet.
Given the Lakers’ up-and-down performances this season, the game against the Grizzlies marks a dicey stretch for the team. Including that clash, five of the next six games for the Lakers will take place on the road.
Having Rondo back as quickly as possible won’t necessarily make the path easier to navigate for the Lakers. That’s because the 35-year-old veteran’s contributions this season have been modest, averaging just 3.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.