   Lakers legend shows elation at team acquiring ‘most electric player in the NBA’ Russell Westbrook - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / Lakers legend shows elation at team acquiring ‘most electric player in the NBA’ Russell Westbrook

Lakers legend shows elation at team acquiring ‘most electric player in the NBA’ Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook Lakers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly agreed to send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Washington Wizards for star guard Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks.

Although the fan reaction has been somewhat mixed, Lakers legend Magic Johnson is clearly stoked.

Coming off a disappointing season that ended in a first-round playoff exit, Los Angeles clearly needs playmaking and scoring help for an aging LeBron James.

Westbrook will help big-time with such needs. He’s also a great rebounder, and he will improve the Lakers’ transition game – which was already potent – another notch or two.

The one big concern with him is his 3-point shooting, which is something he has always struggled with.

The Purple and Gold badly need 3-point shooting to complete the puzzle, but more moves, either via trade or free agency, could be on the way.

Westbrook will be returning to his old stomping grounds. He is originally from the Los Angeles area, and he played his college ball at the University of California, Los Angeles.

One way or another, the 2021-22 season will be very interesting for the Lakers.