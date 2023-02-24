Industry expert says LeBron James and Bronny could double value of NBA franchise if they team up

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his son Bronny could double the value of an NBA franchise if they end up teaming up in the league.

“Assuming it’d be a middle-of-the-road team that drafts high enough to pick Bronny and then signs dad, their franchise value could jump as much as 50%,” Pinnacle Advertising creative director Bob Dorfman said, according to Forbes’ Adam Zagoria.

Dorfman used the Orlando Magic, who had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, as an example.

“A franchise like Orlando could double their $1.85 billion value practically overnight,” Dorfman said.

Obviously, the elder James is one of the biggest stars in the history of the NBA, and he broke the league’s all-time scoring record in the 2022-23 season. He has stated publicly that he wants to play with his son in the NBA, and that is looking like more and more of a possibility.

That's the plan! God willing 🙏🏾🤞🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

The younger James is projected to go in the top 10 of ESPN’s 2024 NBA mock draft, which would give the elder James a chance to join him wherever he is drafted.

The elder James’ contract with the Lakers runs through the 2023-24 season.

Since the younger James is shooting up draft boards, it seems whether or not he will be good enough to stick in the NBA is no longer a concern. Instead, it appears as though he will be one of the most coveted players in his class.

“The marketing implications are Brontastic,” Dorfman said regarding the two teaming up. “The franchise value of the team that lands them will skyrocket, their games will become must-see events that command huge ticket prices and prime-time viewing slots, and they could quickly turn into a playoff powerhouse. “Obviously, much depends on LeBron’s longevity and Bronny’s potential, but the possibilities are mind-boggling. And LeBron could always transition to player-coach, guiding his son to superstardom.”

The elder James has shown no signs of slowing down this season, averaging 29.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field.

He’s looking to lead the Lakers to the playoffs this season, and they got things started on a positive note after the All-Star break, beating the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Los Angeles would obviously love to keep the elder James with the franchise for the rest of his career, but it may have a hard time acquiring the draft capital necessary to bring in his son.

If the younger James does end up being a lottery pick to a lesser team, it makes sense that the franchise could see a major increase in value by adding both players, should the elder James decide to leave Los Angeles.

It just goes to show how much of an influence the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has on the game of basketball and league itself.