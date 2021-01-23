Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson reacted to the passing of Major League Baseball legend Hank Aaron on Friday.

Johnson called Aaron a “hero” and explained how he paved the way for athletes like Johnson. Aaron was 86 years old.

and paved the way for other athletes like me to successfully transition into business. Hank Aaron is on the Mount Rushmore for the greatest baseball players of all time! Rest In Peace my friend. Cookie and I are praying for the entire Aaron family. 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 22, 2021

Aaron had a 23-year career in the MLB. He was baseball’s all-time home run king until Barry Bonds passed him in 2007.

Also known as “Hammerin’ Hank,” Aaron hit 755 home runs in his legendary career. He won two batting titles and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.

Johnson, like many others, is mourning the death of a legendary athlete and one who paved the way for African-American athletes in America.

Aaron’s impact on baseball will never be forgotten, but it seems that his impact on future generations may have been just as large.