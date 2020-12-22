About a month ago, the Los Angeles Lakers loaded up for the upcoming NBA season by acquiring guard Dennis Schroder, wing Wesley Matthews and big man Montrezl Harrell.

Lost in the excitement of these additions were the losses of Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley, two key contributors to the Lakers’ successful championship run.

Legendary Lakers player Michael Cooper told Lakers Daily in an exclusive interview that he’s very concerned about the consequences of Rondo and Bradley leaving the team.

“I’m really, really disappointed that we didn’t get to re-sign Avery Bradley,” said Cooper. “I’m disappointed that Rajon Rondo left. They left for their own reasons. I’m not too much inside with the Lakers. I’m on the outside looking in. That concerns me a little bit.”

Rondo often frustrated Lakers fans during the regular season with his lackluster play, but once the postseason began, he transformed into Playoff Rondo.

The former Boston Celtic was arguably the X-factor in the Purple and Gold capturing their 17th NBA title in October.

Bradley is considered one of the better man-to-man backcourt defenders in the league. His defense, combined with his ability to provide scoring and 3-point shooting when needed, made him a valuable role player.

“Bradley had the ability to guards ones, twos and threes,” said Thompson. “So that would be like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and then taking it to Kawhi Leonard. Not having the bulk that Leonard brings, but having the mindset and mental toughness to at least compete against him, and that’s what you are losing.”

Although Bradley opted out of the season’s restart, the Lakers still did well in containing star guards such as Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray.

It’s likely however, at least on paper, that Schroder and Matthews can provide the same skill sets that Rondo and Bradley brought last season.