Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James seems ready for the second half of the season.

LeBron James: "It's go time for me" for the second half of the NBA season. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 11, 2021

James and the Lakers currently are 24-13 and hold the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.

Despite the fact that Los Angeles had to deal with a short turnaround from its NBA Finals win last season, the Lakers have looked like a championship-caliber team during the 2020-21 campaign.

With Anthony Davis out due to a calf injury, James has stepped up big time in his absence.

The 17-time All-Star is averaging 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this season.

The Lakers have had a lot of turnover on their roster from last season to this one, but it doesn’t seem to have bothered James.

Clearly, the 36-year-old has his sights set on his fifth NBA title.

The Lakers will take on the Indiana Pacers tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. PST.