   LeBron James sends 5-word message to rest of NBA ahead of 2nd half of season
LeBron James sends 5-word message to rest of NBA ahead of 2nd half of season

LeBron James Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James seems ready for the second half of the season.

James and the Lakers currently are 24-13 and hold the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.

Despite the fact that Los Angeles had to deal with a short turnaround from its NBA Finals win last season, the Lakers have looked like a championship-caliber team during the 2020-21 campaign.

With Anthony Davis out due to a calf injury, James has stepped up big time in his absence.

The 17-time All-Star is averaging 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this season.

The Lakers have had a lot of turnover on their roster from last season to this one, but it doesn’t seem to have bothered James.

Clearly, the 36-year-old has his sights set on his fifth NBA title.

The Lakers will take on the Indiana Pacers tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. PST.