- LeBron James sends 5-word message to rest of NBA ahead of 2nd half of season
- LeBron James speaks out on his health: ‘I’m never going to be healthy again’
- Report: LeBron James boasts top-selling jersey in NBA for 1st half of season
- LeBron James sends uplifting message to ‘brother’ Anthony Davis for his birthday
- Report: Lakers in market for big man because Marc Gasol experience hasn’t gone as well as hoped
- Greg Olsen says he could turn LeBron James and Russell Westbrook into All-Pro NFL players
- LeBron James and Dwayne Wade emphatically celebrate Chris Bosh being selected as finalist for 2021 Hall of Fame
- Report: Lakers looking for someone who can hold center spot for 15-20 minutes, revisiting JaVale McGee acquisition
- Report: Lakers to sign center Damian Jones to 2nd 10-day contract
- Giannis Antetokounmpo perplexed at how LeBron James still best in world in year 18: ‘I want to know how’
LeBron James sends 5-word message to rest of NBA ahead of 2nd half of season
-
- Updated: March 12, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James seems ready for the second half of the season.
LeBron James: "It's go time for me" for the second half of the NBA season.
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 11, 2021
James and the Lakers currently are 24-13 and hold the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.
Despite the fact that Los Angeles had to deal with a short turnaround from its NBA Finals win last season, the Lakers have looked like a championship-caliber team during the 2020-21 campaign.
With Anthony Davis out due to a calf injury, James has stepped up big time in his absence.
The 17-time All-Star is averaging 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this season.
The Lakers have had a lot of turnover on their roster from last season to this one, but it doesn’t seem to have bothered James.
Clearly, the 36-year-old has his sights set on his fifth NBA title.
The Lakers will take on the Indiana Pacers tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. PST.