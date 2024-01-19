LeBron James voices frustration after Bronny gets whistled for controversial call in USC game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James voiced frustration on social media after his son Bronny got whistled for a controversial call in a University of Southern Carolina game versus the University of Arizona.

The younger James was called for a double dribble early in the second half of the Trojans’ 15-point loss to the Wildcats on Wednesday. The Trojans fell to 8-10 on the season with the loss.

In 30 minutes of action, the younger James finished with 11 points, five rebounds and six assists.

He has played 10 games so far with the Trojans in his freshman season and is averaging 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 36.8 percent from the floor and 23.3 percent from 3-point range.

The 19-year-old arguably had the best game of his college career to this point in the Trojans’ loss to Oregon State University back on Dec. 30. He scored a career-high 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field while also contributing three assists and one steal in 20 minutes.

Like the younger James’ team, the elder James’ team in the Lakers have struggled to string together wins this season. With half of the team’s regular-season schedule in the books, Los Angeles owns a mediocre 21-21 record, which has the Lakers as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference at the moment.

But on the bright side, the Lakers have won their last two games, with their victories coming against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 15 and Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

In the Lakers’ win over the Mavericks, the elder James logged 33 minutes and dropped 25 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

While it’s up for debate whether the younger James did indeed double dribble against the Wildcats on Wednesday, he can take some solace in the fact that he had one of his better performances of the season. Hopefully, he can carry over his performance versus Arizona into the Trojans’ upcoming matchup against Arizona State University on Jan. 20.