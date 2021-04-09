- Report: LeBron James to produce remake of 1990 cult comedy ‘House Party’
- Updated: April 9, 2021
These days, LeBron James has become so much more than simply a world-class athlete.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is slated to help produce a reboot of “House Party,” a hit movie from 1990.
“Rising stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Tosin Cole are in negotiations to lead New Line’s reimagining of the 1990 cult comedy House Party, produced by The SpringHill Company,” wrote Justin Kroll of Deadline.com. “Award-winning music video director Calmatic will be helming in his feature debut.
“SpringHill’s LeBron James and Maverick Carter will produce. Reginald Hudlin and Warrington Hudlin will exec produce along with Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill. Emmy-nominated Atlanta writing duo Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori wrote the script. New Line executives Richard Brener, Josh Mack and Victoria Palmeri are overseeing for the studio.”
When James made the move to Southern California in the summer of 2018, many speculated that it was in part because of a desire to get involved in more projects off the court, particularly when it came to film and television.
He is the star of the remake of “Space Jam,” which is scheduled to hit theaters this summer.
James has also done an admirable job in the arena of political activism. He has been outspoken on issues such as racial justice and voting rights.
A couple of years ago, he opened his own school in his native Akron, Ohio, which is targeted at giving educational opportunities to at-risk kids.
James also launched the More Than a Vote initiative last year to help combat voter suppression, especially among people of color.
Despite being a busy man, he has kept the main thing the main thing by leading the Lakers to last year’s NBA championship, and he’s poised to do so again this year once he returns from an ankle injury.