Latest geotagged data shows LeBron James as the most hated player in America

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the most hated player in the United States, according to geotagged Twitter data.

Most Hated NBA Player in Each State (Via Sports Insider) pic.twitter.com/A8G5HkJCdG — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 8, 2021

James controls several states as the league’s most hated player with Brooklyn Nets superstars James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving eating up a lot of the vote as well.

It’s not surprising that James is the most hated player as he went to nine out of the last 10 NBA Finals and has been a focal point in the league for 18 years.

It seems fans either love or hate James, but he has still performed at a Hall of Fame level his entire career.

This season, James suffered an ankle injury that hindered him at the end of the season and in the playoffs.

The Lakers were unable to defend their title, as they were knocked out in the first round by the Phoenix Suns.

James was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the first time in his storied career, but fans can bet on the four-time champion to come back as good as ever next season.