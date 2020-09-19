The Los Angeles Lakers have opened up a double-digit lead on the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

In the process, the Lakers have broken the Nuggets’ poise a bit.

After scoring a basket and getting fouled by Jamal Murray, LeBron James proceeded to yell at the Nuggets guard.

LeBron screams “And-1” after scoring on Jamal Murray 🗣 pic.twitter.com/AYuAQggTNu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2020

Murray has been a very good player throughout the season, but in the playoffs he’s looked like a bonafide star.

Coming into today’s contest, he’s averaging 27.1 points while making a scorching 49.1 percent of his 3-pointers in 14 postseason games.

Denver took a two-point lead at the end of a high-scoring first quarter, then proceeded to fall behind early in the second quarter as James and company started to flex their muscles.