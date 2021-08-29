- Danny Green unveils incredible Lakers championship tattoo that’s right next to his Kobe Bryant tribute
Danny Green unveils incredible Lakers championship tattoo that’s right next to his Kobe Bryant tribute
- Updated: August 29, 2021
Danny Green played just one season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, his time spent with the Purple and Gold clearly holds a special meaning to the veteran player. That is not surprising since he won a championship with the Lakers in 2020.
He recently paid to tribute to the team by having a new tattoo inked on his left arm. Fittingly, his tribute to the championship team is also right next to his tribute to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
His latest tattoo design shows the Larry O’Brien Trophy superimposed with the Lakers logo as well as iconic images of L.A.
The 6-foot-6 wing had a key part in the Lakers’ title run one year ago. He started all of the team’s regular season and postseason games in 2019-20 NBA Season. While his stats did not stand out, he certainly played his 3-and-D role well and made an impact on both ends of the floor.
Ultimately, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Lakers’ 2020 offseason deal for Dennis Schroder. Green was traded a few weeks after to the Philadelphia 76ers.
He re-signed with the Sixers earlier this month.