   LeBron James shouts out Carmelo Anthony after his historic night - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / LeBron James shouts out Carmelo Anthony after his historic night

LeBron James shouts out Carmelo Anthony after his historic night

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed free agent forward Carmelo Anthony this offseason, some were skeptical because of his age and lack of defense.

However, he has gotten off to a splendid start this season.

On Sunday, he had 28 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, and he got some love from teammate LeBron James for achieving a new milestone.

Anthony surpassed legendary center Moses Malone to move into ninth place on the NBA’s career scoring list, and in doing so, he rescued the Purple and Gold.

On a night when James and Anthony Davis were quiet offensively, the formally winless Lakers needed all of Anthony’s points to escape an upstart Memphis team, 121-118.

The Syracuse University product was white-hot, hitting 10 of his 15 shots from the field and a blistering 6-of-8 from the 3-point line. Anthony also looked spry in the team’s first two games and is shooting very well overall from the outside.

With Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, Wayne Ellington and Trevor Ariza all out due to injury, Anthony continuing to shoot well will be a big key in getting the Lakers on track.